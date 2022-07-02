‘The last time Rahul Dravid screamed like that was when…’: Ex-India pacer reacts to head coach’s viral celebration

Rishabh Pant stole all the limelight on Friday and deservingly so after his fabulous knock of 146 off 111 against England on the opening day of the Edgbaston Test on Friday. Pant scored his fifth Test century and second in England, en route to the record-scripting score that helped India revive from 98 for 5 to 338 for 7. But amid all the talk of Pant and his Edgbaston blitz, a certain video of India head coach Rahul Dravid went viral.

The former India captain's never-seen-before celebration at Pant's 89-ball ton in Birmingham broke the internet. Dravid was simply ecstatic when Pant reached the three-figure mark as he screamed in joy in the dressing room .

Sharing a video grab of that celebration in the India dressing room, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh revealed that the last time he had seen Dravid celebration like that was when he was batting. However, he did not mention which match that was or the year.

“On a lighter note. The last time Rahul Dravid screamed like this from the dressing room, I was batting in the middle #CricketTwitter #INDvENG,” he tweeted.

Besides his record-breaking knock, Pant was also part of a 222-run partnership for the sixth-wicket alongside Ravindrda Jadeja, who had contributed 68 of 144 runs in the stand. The colossal partnership too found its way in the record books as it became the joint highest stand for India away from home equalling Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin's tally in Cape Town in 1997.

Later in the post-match press conference, Pant spoke about his record-breaking 222-run partnership with Jadeja and revealed the discussion they had before resurrecting India's innings.

Pant said, "The discussion between Jadeja and me was that we seek partnership. I was just talking about building a partnership with Jadeja and we were like let's try for a partnership."

"I never take it as a favourite opposition. I do not think much about the opposition. I focus mostly on playing my game. When a bowler pitches the ball consistently in one spot I try to step out. play unconventional shots to unsettle the bowlers," he said.

