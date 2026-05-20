The MS Dhoni advice still echoes in Dewald Brevis’ career: ‘You get overconfidence and confidence…’

Dewald Brevis has shared an important piece of advice he received from MS Dhoni even before joining Chennai Super Kings, a message that has stayed with him throughout his IPL journey. The young South African arrived in the league with huge expectations, often compared to AB de Villiers, which kept him under constant scrutiny from the very beginning of his career.

Dewald Brevis opens up on MS Dhoni’s lasting advice.(Instagram)

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His time at Mumbai Indians did not go as planned, where he managed only 10 appearances and scored 230 runs without registering a half-century, struggling to convert starts into big scores.

Brevis later joined the CSK setup in IPL 2025 as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, marking a fresh chapter in his career. Since then, he has grown in confidence and gradually established himself as an important part of the five-time champions’ squad, showing greater maturity and consistency in his performances under the CSK environment.

The Proteas star recalled a piece of early-career advice from Dhoni that continues to shape his mindset, highlighting a simple but powerful message about balancing confidence and overconfidence at the highest level of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} "One of the best advices I got from MS (Dhoni) was my first year actually of IPL, and I wasn't yet at Chennai, but he told me 'you get two sides, you get overconfidence and confidence, and just be more on the side of confidence.' And that's been the one piece of advice that really stuck with me from him," Brevis told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "One of the best advices I got from MS (Dhoni) was my first year actually of IPL, and I wasn't yet at Chennai, but he told me 'you get two sides, you get overconfidence and confidence, and just be more on the side of confidence.' And that's been the one piece of advice that really stuck with me from him," Brevis told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brevis further spoke about his admiration for the Indian legend, reflecting on what it has been like to observe him closely in a professional environment and the lasting impression his humility, consistency, and vast experience have left on the young batter both on and off the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brevis further spoke about his admiration for the Indian legend, reflecting on what it has been like to observe him closely in a professional environment and the lasting impression his humility, consistency, and vast experience have left on the young batter both on and off the field. {{/usCountry}}

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"Whenever I've been in the environment where he is and just seeing how he does his things and the way he lives, the person he is, he's just being himself, and that's really amazing to see, and also how humble he is and the way he carries himself. Whenever he's on the field or off the field, I've seen both of that, and it's just to look up to. I really love the way he is in that way. He's got so much knowledge. He's been in so many different situations, he's played so many different knocks and amazing knocks, and it's just learning from him just by watching sometimes," Brevis added.

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