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The Mukul Choudhary story: Ranji Trophy debut was marred by umpire's error, father left RAS to make son play cricket

Mukul Choudhary played an unbeaten knock of 54 to help LSG stage an improbable win against KKR. 

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 01:18 pm IST
Edited by Vishesh Roy
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been about the talent meeting opportunity. Over the years, several youngsters have squared off against the big international stars, catapulting themselves to overnight stardom. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya set the stage on fire last season, and the duo continue to wreak havoc on the bowling lineups in the IPL 2026 season as well. However, the 19th edition of the T20 tournament has given us a new name to track - Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary, the big-hitting right-handed batter.

Mukul Choudhary played an unbeaten knock of 54 against KKR. (AP)

The 21-year-old from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, captured the imagination of one and all after playing an unbeaten 54-run knock off just 27 balls to help Rishabh Pant's LSG stage an improbable win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. At one stage, he was batting on 2 off 8 balls; however, he changed gears in the death overs, hitting his next 19 balls for 52 runs to seal a thrilling victory for LSG.

Just like several other names in Indian cricket, Mukul's story is all about sacrifice and the hardships his parents endured. A big MS Dhoni, who wants to finish more and more games for his team, got to realise his dream after his father left the preparation for the Rajasthan Administrative Service just to ensure his son got the best training possible to realise the dream of becoming a cricketer.

Also Read: Who is Mukul Choudhary? 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Rajasthan idolises MS Dhoni, becomes LSG's newest sensation

Not just his father; even Mukul's mother made her share of sacrifices, moving to Jaipur so the young cricketer would not face any hardships living in a new city.

"I believe that family support is very important. You can't do this much alone for so long without someone's support. So Papa always felt that because at that age, you can easily get distracted. He didn't want that to happen. My mother taught at the same school, and my sister studied there. There's a school there as well. I used to practice there. The school was in front, and the ground was here. They have a new setup now, but I am talking about earlier. I used to practice on the ground all day, sleep there during the day after going home and eating," said Mukul.

“Then, when I came to Jaipur five years ago, I tried living alone in a hostel for five or six months, but it didn't work out. You can either play or do those chores. So my mother and sister have always been there for me. They always stayed with me,” he added.

The Ranji Trophy debut

While the world is going over Choudhary's IPL blitz, one needs to know that he has also done the grind in domestic cricket. He has played 4 first-class matches and 5 List-A games for Rajasthan. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in January 2023 against Chhattisgarh, where he scored just 2 runs in the first innings while not getting to bat in the second.

Recalling his Ranji debut, Choudhary said that the umpire gave a wrong decision and in the end, it resulted in his first stint in the red-ball competition getting off to a bad start.

“I was performing very well at that time. I performed very well in the Under-19s, so they put me in the Under-23s. I did well there, too. When I made my Ranji Trophy debut, I only got one innings. It was a close call, but it was not out. But it's okay, those things happen,” said Choudhary.

“But then that season was over. So I didn't feel too bad. I only got one inning; you can't do much with that. Everyone wants to do their best on debut. But you can't judge anyone from one innings, and no one said much either. So it wasn't a big deal for me because I had performed very well that season overall,” he added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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