The slap that never left: How the Harbhajan-Sreesanth friendship healed, survived and fractured again

For almost two decades, the story of Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth had seemed to follow a familiar arc: an ugly public rupture, years of regret, professional coexistence, emotional reconciliation and, eventually, a kind of uneasy public peace.

The slapgate has resurfaced once again.(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, that peace has cracked again.

Sreesanth’s latest challenge to Harbhajan - asking whether the former India off-spinner has the “guts” to enter a ring with him - is not merely another sensational extension of IPL 2008’s infamous slapgate controversy. It is the latest turn in a relationship that has repeatedly changed shape: from India teammates to public adversaries, from World Cup winners to reconciled colleagues, from men trying to bury a humiliating chapter to two former cricketers again standing on either side of the same old wound.

The incident itself is one of Indian cricket’s most replayed memories, even though the actual footage was not available to the public at the time. During the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Harbhajan, then representing the Mumbai Indians, slapped Sreesanth after a match against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Sreesanth’s tears became the defining image. Harbhajan was punished. The IPL, still in its first season and selling itself as cricket’s new glossy frontier, suddenly had its first great scandal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At that point, the relationship between the two was reduced to a single frame: one player crying, another condemned. Everything before and after disappeared into the violence of that moment. From rupture to repair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that point, the relationship between the two was reduced to a single frame: one player crying, another condemned. Everything before and after disappeared into the violence of that moment. From rupture to repair {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} What made the episode more complicated was that Harbhajan and Sreesanth were not strangers. They were India teammates. They had already been part of the side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and they would later be part of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph as well. The dressing room did not allow the story to remain as simple as "offender" and "victim" forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What made the episode more complicated was that Harbhajan and Sreesanth were not strangers. They were India teammates. They had already been part of the side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and they would later be part of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph as well. The dressing room did not allow the story to remain as simple as "offender" and "victim" forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cricket forced proximity. Time forced perspective. Success gave them a shared photograph larger than the slap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cricket forced proximity. Time forced perspective. Success gave them a shared photograph larger than the slap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By 2011, they were no longer only two men from one of the IPL’s ugliest controversies. They were World Cup winners in the same Indian team, part of a generation that would be remembered for ending the country’s 28-year wait for the ODI crown. The public imagination still carried slapgate, but the cricketing record placed them together in something far greater.

That is why their later reconciliation never looked entirely performative. Harbhajan apologised on public platforms. At different points, Sreesanth chose warmth over bitterness. In 2023, he spoke of Harbhajan not as an old enemy but almost as an elder-brother figure, saying they had “always been friends” and calling the slapgate episode a misunderstanding inflated by the noise around it. He even credited Harbhajan for supporting him, including with commentary tips.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For a while, this became the accepted ending. Harbhajan was remorseful. Sreesanth had forgiven. The two had moved on.

But forgiveness is not always final. Sometimes it is conditional without saying so. Sometimes it survives private memory but not public repetition. Sometimes a wound can close, only to reopen when someone else decides to make it content.

The wound returns to the marketplace

The latest rupture did not come simply because people remembered slapgate. That had happened many times before. The controversy had been discussed, joked about, debated and revived across cricket conversations for years.

The problem, from Sreesanth’s side, appears to be ownership.

He could live with an apology. He could live with awkward history. He could even, for a time, live with public references to an old episode that had embarrassed him. But the recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan appears to have crossed a different line for him. Sreesanth has taken offence to what he believes was a commercial reference to the slapgate controversy. His anger is not only about the slap anymore. It is about the afterlife of the slap, who gets to joke about it, who gets paid from it, and who has to keep absorbing the humiliation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That is the central shift in this relationship.

In 2008, the dispute was about an act. In the years after, it became about regret and forgiveness. In 2026, it has become about memory, money and dignity.

Sreesanth has alleged that Harbhajan financially benefited from the advertisement and has said he no longer shares a relationship with him. He has also said that he has blocked Harbhajan, a small modern gesture that carries a blunt symbolic meaning: the line of access is closed.

This is where the old reconciliation begins to look more fragile in hindsight. Perhaps the two men had moved on from the incident, but not necessarily from what the incident came to represent. For Harbhajan, it has often been framed as the one chapter he wishes he could erase from his career. For Sreesanth, it remains something he may forgive but cannot forget. Those are not the same emotional positions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One man wants removal. The other wants remembrance with respect.

Also Read: Sreesanth throws open challenge to Harbhajan Singh for an in-ring fight: ‘Do you have the guts?’

The family layer

The deepest part of the story is not the challenge, the advertisement or even the old IPL punishment. It is the fact that the incident long ago escaped the boundary of the cricket field.

Harbhajan himself has spoken about meeting Sreesanth’s daughter and being shaken when she reportedly told him she did not want to speak to him because he had hit her father. That detail changes the moral temperature of the story. It shows how a moment from 2008 travelled into a second generation. For the players, it may be an old incident. For their families, it is an inherited image.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That is why every revival of slapgate carries a cost. It is not merely nostalgia for fans or raw material for brands. It is a public wound attached to private households. Harbhajan has expressed regret repeatedly. Sreesanth’s family has objected strongly when the episode has been dragged back into public view. The tension is no longer only between two former cricketers. It is between public appetite and private fatigue.

The strange tragedy is that both Harbhajan and Sreesanth, at different times, seemed to want the same thing: to stop being trapped by that night in Mohali. Yet the incident keeps returning, each time with a new platform - first television memory, then interviews, then viral footage, then advertising, now a ring-fight challenge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From reconciliation to challenge

Sreesanth’s latest words are therefore not just provocation. They are theatre, yes, but they are also protest.

When he asks Harbhajan to enter the ring, he is not simply inviting a fight. He is reversing the power of the old image. In 2008, he was the one seen crying. In 2026, he is the one issuing the challenge. In 2008, the moment happened without his control. In 2026, he is trying to control the next frame.

That is why his language matters. He has drawn a distinction between acting in an advertisement and facing him in a real contest. The line is dramatic, perhaps excessive, but the underlying grievance is clear: if slapgate is to be revived, Sreesanth does not want to be the silent object of someone else’s commercial joke.

This does not erase Harbhajan’s apologies. Nor does it make Sreesanth’s challenge the ideal way to resolve an old hurt. But it does explain why the repaired bond has broken again. Reconciliation can survive memory. It often cannot survive perceived mockery.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON