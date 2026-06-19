Sreesanth throws open challenge to Harbhajan Singh for an in-ring fight: ‘Do you have the guts?’

The infamous "slapgate" controversy from IPL 2008 refuses to fade from public memory, and it has once again become a talking point after S Sreesanth openly challenged Harbhajan Singh to a ring fight. The incident dates back to a match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth on the field after the game. The episode sparked widespread outrage and became one of the most controversial moments in IPL history. Sreesanth reignites feud with Harbhajan Singh, demands ring fight (AFP)

In the years that followed, both players appeared to have moved on. They shared public platforms, featured in advertisements together and were often seen interacting cordially. Harbhajan also apologised on multiple occasions, publicly expressing regret over his actions.

However, the relationship appears to have deteriorated again. The trigger was reportedly a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan, in which he appeared to make light of the infamous incident without directly naming Sreesanth. Sreesanth revealed that he has once again cut ties with Harbhajan and blocked him, accusing the former spinner of profiting from a painful chapter in his life. He also alleged that Harbhajan earned around ₹1 crore from the advertisement.

Recently, Sreesanth appeared on a Lallantop show, where an old photograph of him and Harbhajan Singh dressed in boxing gear was shown on screen. Asked for his reaction to the image, the former Indian pacer seized the moment to issue a direct challenge to Harbhajan, saying he is ready to settle things inside a boxing ring.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said.

"I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor's video; one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh)," he added.

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“Let me earn too” Sreesanth did not stop there. The former India pacer doubled down on his challenge, urging Harbhajan to settle their differences in a real contest rather than through advertisements or public jibes. He framed it as a matter of self-respect and said he was prepared to face the former spinner in the ring.

"I challenge you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap thing and me, and you earn this much... let me earn too. Come into the ring. I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let’s not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting," he concluded.