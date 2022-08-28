‘The stigma that India is too big a team for us is broken’: Pakistan legend backs Babar Azam and co to win Asia Cup 2022

The stage is set for a yet another high octane cricketing battle as India kick-off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening. This is the same venue where the two south Asian giants previously clashed during the T20 World Cup last year, a contest which saw Babar Azam and co outplay the Men In Blue in all department. (FOLLOW: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score)

Such was the performance that Pakistan captain Babar Azam tried to pump up his boys, reminding them of the 10-wicket victory in his speech at Pakistan's final practice session ahead of the match.

On the same note, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan has also opined on the significance of the win, which he feels has broken the stigma of Pakistan considering India a “too big” a side to compete. Backing Pakistan as the favourites against India in the clash on Sunday, the former cricketer during an interaction with Cricket Pakistan said: "The stigma that India is too big a team for us and we can't beat them is broken. They also made many changes and their team isn't as strong. If we adopt an aggressive approach and play together, we have all the ability to win the tournament."

He also hailed the brilliant performances by Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence will be felt during the tournament. The latter is out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

"Cricket has become too quick. But you have to praise the consistency of players such as Babar Azam. Rizwan has also stepped up his game, whereas Shaheen has also come up with remarkable performances, but unfortunately, he is missing out. I believe this is Pakistan's best team and they possess the ability to win," he said.

