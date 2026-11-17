New Zealand with its scenic escapes and turquoise lakes leaves the Indian tourist spellbound, but India’s Test cricketers have never felt at home in the island country. Virat Kohli went through his entire Test career without a Test match win in New Zealand. The only person in the current Indian setup with a winning experience is head coach Gautam Gambhir from back in 2008/09. KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during training session ahead of the first Test. (BCCI - X)

For a vastly improved touring side outside the sub-continent, India’s poor record in New Zealand - one Test win post 2000 - is one of the quirks in cricket. A pattern of short two-Test series without adequate time to acclimatise has been part of the reason. That’s what India tried to address on this tour by including three practice matches before the series. Although the purpose was not fully served because of overlapping white-ball action and rain.

Contrary to popular belief, numbers suggest New Zealand is not the most difficult country for scoring runs. But the new ball always plays tricks and there is assistance sometimes right through the second session on the first day’s play. It explains why teams almost always look to bowl first, creating a heavy reliance on the toss.

“You come to these parts of the world and talk a lot about the bowling group and how they should have a lot of success. But I think if you look at batting groups that come here and are able to counter that early movement in the first innings, those are the teams that tend to do quite well,” Tim Southee, Sky Sport New Zealand commentator, told HT.

India’s batting failure in their last tour in 2020 was their undoing with the visitors unable to reach 250 in each of the four innings. The upcoming two-Test series starting Thursday will also be played at the same venues as last time - Wellington followed by Christchurch—and judging by the pitch conditions seen in the ODIs, batters will be tested.

Something to draw from past records in New Zealand is how things ease out in the second innings—the average second innings total (242) is the highest here - unless the new ball has done considerable damage to both teams.

Short-ball tactics

Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond believes the value of the six meter length in New Zealand or elsewhere hasn’t changed even though batting techniques have.

“What tends to happen in New Zealand is the ball does a bit for a couple of sessions and then the wicket gets flatter and flatter,” he said. “And not often does it turn, especially massively, at the back end of a Test match. The wickets get reasonably decent pace, but we wouldn't say they're rapid. I think that's where New Zealand, with Neil Wagner sort of mastered the short ball stuff. And he was highly successful especially on two of the bigger grounds in Wellington and Christchurch.”

Southee, New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker benefited a lot towards the second half of his career, working as a group with Trent Boult and Wagner.

“Even Colin de Grandhomme,” said Southee recalling the Kiwi military medium pacer. “Colin de Grandhomme would bowl a lot more overs in the first innings. Wagner would bowl more in the second. It goes back to the point of assessing conditions and who is likely to be more effective at certain times.”

It will be for the Indian think tank to identify who would play Wagner and who de Grandhomme. They have a number of pace options to employ the short-ball ploy with the uncapped Gurnoor Brar added to the mix. But they would rely more heavily on Prasidh Krishna to bend his back when required. For holding an end up in the first innings, Anshul Kamboj is a strong candidate, especially given his recent form and reasonable lower order batting credentials. He may edge out batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

Winning template Win the toss, bowl and make the new ball count, back it up with batting resistance and old ball skills would be the template both teams will be looking to master.

While New Zealand has a strong bowling attack with a number of tall quicks in Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry to push India back, India has the peerless Jasprit Bumrah to lead the pack. With a relatively modest past record here, Bumrah will be looking to change that. The home side will be closely watching if the Indian speedster’s engine has warmed up enough, returning from injury and having bowled only a solitary spell of six overs in the trial match.