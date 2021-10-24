'The umpire is sleeping': Twitter fumes, shares images showing KL Rahul was bowled off no-ball in India vs Pakistan game

The world of Twitter was left in disbelief as certain users shared pictures which depicted Shaheen Afridi dismissing KL Rahul during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

Afridi jolted India twice in two overs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply. However, it turns out that Afridi had overstepped on the delivery he castled Rahul for 3, as per some images which surfaced on the social media platform.

After being put in to bat by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who won the toss, India were reduced to 6/2 with Afridi getting Rohit out LBW for a golden duck, followed by the wicket of Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav got a move on hitting a six and four to reach 11 before edging fast bowler Hasan Ali to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.