"The way I'm going to bat won't change": Mitchell Marsh on aggressive batting approach ahead of Paksitan Tests

Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh confessed he is unclear about his Test position, but vowed to bat strongly if selected for Australia's first home summer Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Australia are now gearing up to host Pakistan in a three-match series, starting from December 14. The series is a part of the World Test Championship.

After recovering his Test berth during the Ashes and smashing a quick century at Headingley to capitalise on Cameron Green's injury, the 32-year-old all-rounder was part of Australia's spectacular World Cup success, where he struck 441 runs with two hundreds, including an undefeated 177.

He was preferred in the fifth Test over Green, who later only played three World Cup matches and appears to have succumbed to a demanding schedule that has seen him spend much of the year overseas. The struggle among allrounders appears to be Australia's biggest selection dilemma, but Marsh, like his attacking batting, was optimistic.

"I'm past battling, I'm here to enjoy my cricket and have fun. I absolutely love playing for Australia. I worked really hard to get another opportunity during the Ashes and my attitude is 'what will be, will be', so I've done everything I can. We have a lot of options. Whoever plays will do the job," Marsh told reporters in Perth as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While they compete for the No. 6 place, Marsh hopes to play with Green, as they did in the fourth Ashes Test, when Green batted at No. 7 and Australia went in without a specialist spinner for the first time.

"He's a special talent. We've got a great relationship. We're super close on and off the field. I always joke that there's probably not a lot I can teach him on the cricket field, but he knows I'm always there for him and hopefully we can play a lot of cricket together," Marsh said of Green.

"The way I'm going to bat won't change. I feel like I've found my most consistent method over the last couple of years and that's allowed me to really enjoy my cricket. I haven't played a [Test] match here at Perth Stadium, so obviously, if I'm selected, I'm super excited for that," he said.

There will be particular intrigue over the surface which played sedately in the corresponding fixture last summer when Australia beat West Indies in a match that went well into the fifth day.

"I often say this is the best wicket in the world, I truly mean that. It's fast, it's bouncy, it brings both batters and bowlers into the game. That's what you want, an even contest. It's a great place to play," the 32-year-old all-rounder.

Australia's three-match series against Pakistan begins in Perth on December 14, followed by Boxing Day action in Melbourne. The final Test is scheduled for the New Year at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. (ANI)

