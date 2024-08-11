The Women's Hundred 2024, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain

It’s a massive contest in the race towards the playoff spots in the women’s Hundred, as the Birmingham Phoenix prepare to face off against the Trent Rockets. Both teams are in the middle of the table on 6 points, but with two games left in the season, both will know a loss will all but eliminate them from the running. Ellyse Perry has 153 runs in 6 innings and 7 wickets in the last 3 matches.(Getty Images)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L W W L W

TRENT ROCKETS: L L L W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX LIKELY XI

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Fran Wilson

Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale

Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

TRENT ROCKETS LIKELY XI

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George, Alexa

Stonehouse

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX)

1. ELLYSE PERRY

Ellyse Perry has had a few tough games, but is still a key batter for the Phoenix. She has 153 runs in 6 innings, including 66 off 34 against the Rockets earlier in the tournament. The Phoenix captain also has 7 wickets in the last 3 matches.

INNINGS: 12

RUNS: 287

AVERAGE: 28.7

STRIKE RATE: 133.49

50s/100s: 3/0

2. KATIE LEVICK

Katie Levick was back amongst the wickets with two scalps in the previous match. She now has 9 wickets in 6 innings in this edition of the tournament.

INNINGS: 26

WICKETS: 33

STRIKE RATE: 14.61

ECONOMY RATE: 5.55

AVERAGE: 16.21

Players who can make a difference (BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX)

1. Sterre Kalis

The Dutch batter scored a half-century in the previous match, and has been scoring runs albeit at a slow rate.

2. Emily Arlott

Emily Arlott has taken 5 wickets in the last 3 matches, including two significant wickets to seal the win against Welsh Fire.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRENT ROCKETS)

1. NATALIE SCIVER-BRUNT

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been one of the best batters in the Women’s Hundred, and has been key to the success of the Trent Rockets so far.

INNINGS: 26

RUNS: 933

AVERAGE: 51.83

STRIKE RATE: 138.43

50s/100s: 7/0

2. HEATHER GRAHAM

Heather Graham has been an excellent all-round option for Trent Rockets, taking 8 wickets and having one of the best batting strike-rates in the tournament so far.

INNINGS: 16

WICKETS: 16

STRIKE RATE: 15.81

ECONOMY RATE: 5.85

AVERAGE: 18.50

Players who can make a difference (TRENT ROCKETS)

1. Grace Scrivens

After a tough patch, young opener Grace Scrivens is back amongst the runs with 91 runs in the last two matches. Phoenix will want her to keep improving her strike-rate.

2. Alana King

Alana King’s spin will be an important part of the game for Trent Rockets. She has been economical in the Hundred, and will need to continue to be so in this match.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

In 5 matches, both Phoenix and Rockets have won 2 matches, with 1 no result. Phoenix also beat Rockets earlier this season.

MATCHES: 5

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX WON: 2

TRENT ROCKETS WON: 2

NO RESULT: 1

VENUE AND PITCH

Edgbaston is a pitch that will support the fast bowlers in both teams, but will allow batters to attack spinners. The average score in the first innings in 12 matches has been 135, and 120 in the second innings.

MATCH PREDICTION

It is likely to be a hard-fought contest between two teams seeking a playoff berth, but Rockets should have enough batting firepower to get a win on the road. Trent Rockets has a 60% chance of victory.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Sterre Kalis, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith

Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Graham

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Bowlers: Emily Arlott, Alana King, Katie Levick

BACKUP PLAYERS:

Batters: Bryony Smith,

Allrounder: Alexa Stonehouse

Bowler: Josie Groves