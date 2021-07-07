'Their attitude towards Covid-19 was very bizarre': Ramiz Raja questions England cricket team after Covid breakout

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja questioned England cricket team players after at least seven members of the squad - three players, four staff members - tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The players were placed in isolation and the ECB had to announce a new squad for the upcoming Pakistan series with Ben Stokes being named the captain.

Speaking on the same in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Raja said that the attitude of England players towards Covid-19 was bizarre, and added that some of them did not follow protocols.

“England players have tested positive, which is not a good thing. But it can bring negativity into the dressing room and you need to reboot your combination. They have brought Ben Stokes back, so you can understand their desperation,” Ramiz Raja said.

England team suffer at the hands of COVID yet Pakistan team stays. South Africa had one player with symptoms of covid in Dec and England chose to leave quoting mental challenges. West needs to acknowledge the spirit of sub continent and commitment to the game… nahin?? — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 7, 2021





“Their attitude towards Covid-19 was very bizarre. They felt like they were in jail and were not ready to follow protocols like wearing masks and social distancing, and this desperation has resulted in their team grabbing negative headlines,” he added.

Raja further said that with England fielding a relatively inexperienced squad for the upcoming T20I series, Pakistan may have an advantage in the series.

“Pakistan team has gotten advantage and they should benefit from the negativity in England’s dressing room. Pakistan have got some breathing space because of this tragedy, but it remains to be seen how they will play,” Ramiz Raja stated.

