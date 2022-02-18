'There are coaches who can teach you skill but..': India U19 star reveals one thing he wants to learn from Dhoni at CSK

Chennai Super Kings were the first franchise to complete the maximum limit of 25 players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The defending champions brought back multiple players from their previous season's core side including Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu.

The franchise also invested heavily in domestic players including Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup earlier this month. Hangargekar – an all-rounder – played a key role in India's triumph, scoring at a strike rate of 185.71 and picking five wickets in six games.

After he was picked by the CSK, Hangargekar said that he had “always been a die-hard fan” of MS Dhoni.

"I have always been a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni, my father used to like CSK a lot, he really loved Dhoni and he always wanted me to play for CSK. I am really happy to play with his franchise, so I am really happy about it," Hangargekar said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The 19-year-old further added that Dhoni can “explain” him about mindset in key situations.

“There are many coaches who can teach you skill, but he's the one who can explain me about the mindset. I can calm myself down and ask (him tips). Because I won't get this (opportunity) a lot of times in my life,” said Hangargekar.

Hangargekar also talked about India's U19 World Cup victory.

"Winning the U19 World Cup was a really good moment for all of us, this thing we will cherish for our entire life. Everyone wants to play in the IPL, by the time my name came up in the auction, that was the amount I got excited about. When MI and CSK were fighting it out for me in the auction, that was a great moment for me," Hangargekar said.

