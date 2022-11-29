Home / Cricket / ‘There are no cowards in Australia team’: Pat Cummins' strong reply to Justin Langer's comments

‘There are no cowards in Australia team’: Pat Cummins' strong reply to Justin Langer's comments

cricket
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:58 AM IST

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever," Cummins told reporters when asked about Langer's statements ahead of their two-test series against West Indies, which begins in Perth on Wednesday.

File photo of Justin Langer and Pat Cummins
File photo of Justin Langer and Pat Cummins
Reuters |

Captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday there are "no cowards" in the Australia cricket team and that the players had not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer's inflammatory comments.

Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.

He later denied reports of a rift with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them.

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever," Cummins told reporters ahead of their two-test series against West Indies, which begins in Perth on Wednesday.

"I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team. I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards.

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high."

Cummins added that it would be good to see Langer again during the test, with the former coach set to be part of the Seven Network's commentary team.

Cummins also named the line-up to face West Indies, with Scott Boland and Marcus Harris missing out while Cameron Green was picked to play his first test in his home city of Perth.

"You could probably have picked the side 12 months ago, I feel like we are in a good spot," Cummins said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pat cummins justin langer
pat cummins justin langer

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out