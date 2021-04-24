'There is no better man than Ravi': Gavaskar lauds Shastri's 'unbelievable' ability as Team India head coach

Ravi Shastri is the most successful coaches in the history of cricket. He has won numerous series and tournaments as Team India head coach while having a win percentage of more than 60%. Recently he oversaw India’s famous victory over Australia Down Under in the four-match Test series. Several players have lauded the contribution made by him in inspiring the team during tough phases.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar also lavished praise on Shastri as he said there is ‘no better man’ than the Team India head coach to give encouragement to young cricketers.

"Just 10-15 minutes with Ravi Shastri after a practice session. You know Ravi has got the ability to give so much confidence to youngsters, it's unbelievable," Gavaskar said while at a webinar of the launch of '1971: The Beginning of India's Cricketing Greatness' book.

"If he believes in their ability and talent, there is no better man than Ravi Shastri to give encouragement to that youngster.”

Gavaskar was also impressed by bowling coach Bharat Arun’s contribution.

"Then you have Bharat, when you talk to some of the seam bowlers who did splendidly during the second half of the Australia tour, they are all full of praise for Bharat as to how he guided them.]

"That's what these youngsters need to do. Spend as much time as possible with Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun. There are no better persons than these two when you are having self-doubts," Gavaskar said.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar said he aspires to open the batting for India like head coach Ravi Shastri.

"I think it will be a blessing for me if I ever get an opportunity to open the batting for India in Tests. I think I will accept the challenge just like our coach Ravi sir did during his playing days," Washington told PTI during an interaction from his Chennai residence.

"Ravi sir tells us very inspiring stories from his playing days. Like how he made his debut as a specialist spinner, got four wickets and batted at number 10 against New Zealand on debut.

"And how from there, he became a Test opener and played all those great fast bowlers. I would love to open the batting in Tests like him," said Washington, who enjoys a decent first-class batting average of 32 plus, which can only improve from hereon as he gets to play more games for India.