IPL 2021 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score(PTI)
RR vs KKR, IPL match Live Score: Morgan's Knight Riders desperate for a win against bruised Rajasthan Royals

  • RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 18 Updates: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match today in Chennai. Follow Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match live score and updates.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 match No. 18 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Both the teams are desperate for a win to get their Indian Premier League campaign back on track. For KKR, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine performing well augurs well. RR, on the other hand, need their captain Samson and big buys Jos Buttler and Chris Morris to take centrestage.

RR vs KKR IPL live full scorecard

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST

    Sanju Samson's inconsistency a cause of concern

    RR captain Sanju Samson has attracted a lot of criticism and some of it from his greatest followers like Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir. After scoring 119 in RR's opening match in IPL, Samson has registered scores of 4, 1 and 21. The captain needs to come to party if RR has to win against KKR and bring their campaign back on track.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    Andre Russell is back!

    KKR might have failed to cross the line while chasing 221 against CSK but they had a lot of positives to take away from that game but none bigger than the return to form of Andre Russell. The big-hitting all-rounder scored a 21-ball fifty with six sixes in it and threatened to take the game away from CSK when a Sam Curran delivery to put an end to his innings. Russell would be looking to continue to the same against RR today in Mumbai.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:51 PM IST

    Manan Vohra might make way for Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Manan Vohra, who is yet to cross the 15-run mark in this year's IPL, has scored only 42 runs while opening the batting for the Royals in 4 matches. The right-hander, who had been in fantastic form in the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq tournaments, has failed to replicate it in the IPL, leaving Royals with a big problem at the top of the order. They, however, have young and talented Yashasvi Jaiswal in their squad, who can be an ideal replacement for an out-of-form Vohra.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    KKR need to break the Wankhede jinx

    KKR have a losing streak of 7 matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL. This is the joint 2nd longest streak of defeats for any team at a venue in the IPL. KKR’s only victory at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL has come in 2012. Royals, on the other hand, have won 5 out of 8 matches against KKR at neutral venues in the IPL.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:42 PM IST

    Jofra Archer ruled out

    RR were hoping for fast bowler Jofra Archer to be available for the latter half of this year's IPL but ECB confirmed that the lanky pacer will not take any part in the the tournament as he is yet to recover his full fitness. Archer will continue to train with his county side Sussex . This comes as a major blow to RR who are already without Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:37 PM IST

    RR vs KKR: head-to-head in IPL

    The Kolkata Knight Riders hold the upper hand in the head-to-head battle. KKR have won 12 out of the 22 encounters while Royals have won 10 ( 2 of them via Super Over). The Knights had beaten RR twice in last year's IPL in UAE.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:34 PM IST

    KKR vs RR IPL 2021 live score - Big guns need to fire

    Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins for KKR and Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman for RR - both Rajasthan Royals and Knight Riders have some of the biggest names going around in world T20 but somehow they haven't been able to pull their together in IPL 2021 yet. With three losses in four matches, both the teams are struggling and are in need of a win.

  • APR 24, 2021 05:28 PM IST

    RR vs KKR live score

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match No. 18 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With just one victory in three matches, both RR and KKR are desperate for a win. Who will blink first?

