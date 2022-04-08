'There isn't more dangerous new-ball bowler than him in world cricket': Kaif makes big claim on Gujarat Titans star

Indian Premier League (IPL) newbie Gujarat Titans weren't touted by many to make an early impact in the 15th season of the league, yet they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament winning both their first two games in the season. And one of the key reason behind their dominance has been their bowling department, which comprises the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami. Making a big claim on the one of their bowlers, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif picked a Gujarat Titans star as the best bowler with the new ball in world cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaif reserved high praise for veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, hailing his seam position and explaining why he is so effective with the new ball.

"Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarize then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami's bowling remains the same. His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam," he told Sportskeeda.

ALSO READ: 'Someone from MI told me that if I don't sign transfer papers, I won't get into XI': Ex-Mumbai Indians player

"When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami's strength. With the new ball, there isn't a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In six overs this season in the powerplay, across two matches, Shami picked three wickets at 12.31 with a strike rate of 12. Since 2019, he has picked 17 wickets in the powerplay in IPL at an economy rate of 6.97.

Kaif also hailed GT's ideology to picking a string bowling attack rather than comprising the XI with power hitters.

"Their (GT's) strength is their bowling. Mumbai Indians will now be realizing what impact a strong bowling attack can have. [Lockie] Ferguson was the Man of the Match in the previous game and Shami was the Man of the Match in the first game," he said.

"Both the games that Gujarat have won are because of their bowlers. This shows that genuine wicket-takers can turn a game on its head."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}