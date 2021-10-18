Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'There was a lot of emotion': Hardik Pandya opens up on being suspended in 2019
cricket

'There was a lot of emotion': Hardik Pandya opens up on being suspended in 2019

Pandya missed a major portion of tours of Australia and New Zealand due to the suspension. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo's The Cricket Monthly magazine, Pandya recalled the time he heard about his suspension.
File image of Hardik Pandya.(Getty)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India allrounder Hardik Pandya faced tough times in his career in 2019, after his appearance on a talk show 'Koffee with Karan' led to a wide media outburst. Some of Pandya's remarks on the show went viral on social media, and brought negative reactions from the public, leading to the cricketer being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with KL Rahul.

Pandya missed a major portion of tours of Australia and New Zealand due to the suspension. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo's The Cricket Monthly magazine, Pandya recalled the time he heard about his suspension.

Also read: 'Extending a warm welcome to the King': MS Dhoni joins Team India's camp for T20 World Cup

Pandya said that he felt a lot of emotions because of how people were perceiving him as the 'bad boy of Indian cricket'.

"When I heard I was going to get suspended, a lot of cricketers who knew me personally, who knew what kind of an individual I am, they went out and spoke about it, which is fine. They thought I was done. I heard lots of people saying, 'Hardik's done, he won't be able to cope with this.' Because I was the bad boy of Indian cricket at that time," he said.

RELATED STORIES

"At the Chinnaswamy [Bengaluru], while practising, I was missing the ball by this much (shows a wide gap). Because when this is not right (points to head) and when you question yourself, things just go wrong. That day I cried during training because there was a lot of emotion.

"Because of how I was portrayed [after the talk-show incident]. I was never that individual. I was not able to concentrate on my sport because there was a lot of expectation from myself, leave anyone else," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Extending a warm welcome to the King': Dhoni joins Team India's camp for T20 WC

There needs to be a look-in, says a shocked Bangladesh captain

ICC T20 WC: Can't count any team out in T20s, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

'Was on the cards': Butt backs Dravid as India's next coach, gives reasons
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP