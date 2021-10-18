'Extending a warm welcome to the King': MS Dhoni joins Team India's camp for T20 World Cup

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined India's camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE on Sunday. Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title, with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, has been appointed as the mentor of the team during the ICC tournament.

The BCCI, on their official Twitter handle, shared a couple of images of Dhoni interacting with India head coach Ravi Shastri, and other members of the coaching staff.

Dhoni, during his time as India captain, led the team to three ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and then went on to lift the 2011 ODI World Cup as well. In 2013, Dhoni created history when he led India to Champions Trophy win in England, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli, who will be leading the team for the final time in the shortest format during the World Cup, addressed Dhoni's role with the team during the tournament and said that his presence will boost the morale of the team.

"He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team. Absolutely delighted to have him in the environment. He will certainly boost the morale of this team further," Kohli said at the pre-tournament press conference.

"Such practical inputs and such intricate details of where the game is going and where we can improve," he added. "Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back in this environment," Kohli further said.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24th.