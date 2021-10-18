'This was on the cards': Salman Butt backs Rahul Dravid as India's next coach, gives reasons

Ever since the news of Rahul Dravid being the chief contender to become Team India's next head coach broke, the cricketing fraternity has been taken by a storm. Ravi Shastri's tenure ends after the culmination of the T20 World Cup and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opined why this, should it actually happen, was bound to happen.

Former cricketer Dravid was the head of India's National Cricket Academy (NCA) and also coached the Indian U-19 and India A squads. While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt explained why "The Wall", Dravid, is a deserving candidate to take up one of the most challenging roles in modern cricket.

"This was on the cards that Rahul Dravid was going become India's coach after Ravi Shastri's retirement. He justified his role with the India A and India U-19 squads, and as the director of India's national academy (NCA). He has given Indian cricket finished products, so he will deservingly take up the role.

"No doubt he was a great player but his player development program has its own standing. There are enough reasons why he should be with the team," elaborated Butt.

When asked, by a fan on the live broadcast, about the difference between working with a junior national side and the international team, Butt said:

"Both positions have different demands. In one place, you work more on technical development and at a lower level. When you come up, you work more on the strategic end. You work with technically finished products and discussions with them are of taking their game to the next level. They differ from match to match, series to series, and venue to venue. It is more about fine-tuning players and managing their workload," revealed Butt.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

