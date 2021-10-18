India vs England, T20 World Cup: When & where to watch India vs England warm-up match Live on TV

After witnessing the stars of Team India in the IPL 2021, it’s time to see their action in the blue jersey. The T20 World Cup 2021 is finally at the doorstep while Virat Kohli & Co will begin their campaign with a warm-up game against Eoin Morgan’s England. The game hasn’t been given an official status but it’s going to play an important role in providing the teams with an idea of putting the right combination in the main event. Also, this encounter will provide much-needed game time for those players who had a tough time in the just-concluded Indian T20 league.

Let’s have a look at the details of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and England:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders here at hindustantimes.com.