'There was a time when I felt a bit pukish': Pujara after his stunning 107-run knock in just 79 deliveries for Sussex

On Friday, India's star Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara played a rather uncanny innings for Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup. Pujara, known for his supreme defensive abilities and his knack of frustrating the bowlers with consistent defensive shots, unleashed his power-hitting skills, slamming 107 off just 79 balls for the side against Warwickshire. Sussex did lose the match narrowly, but Pujara gave his best to take the match close as she smashed English pacer Liam Norwell for 26 runs in an over.

Following his impressive outing for Sussex, Pujara spoke about his innings in an interview published on the official YouTube channel of the club. The batsman may be accustomed to playing in immense heat throughout his career in India, but he revealed he felt “pukish” while playing in English heat during the century knock against Warwickshire.

“I was hydrating in between. There was a time when I was feeling a bit pukish. I think it's the weather. I'm used to playing in hot weather but it's never enough. I was trying my best,” Pujara said.

“It was one of the best innings in the one-day format. But if it was in the winning cause, it would've been even better. We were not too far, I wanted to be there till the last ball, we would've had more chance of winning the game,” he further stated.

Overall, Pujara smashed seven fours and two sixes during his innings. He was dismissed in the first ball of the 49th over by Oliver Hannon-Dalby as Sussex could only reach 306/7, falling short by merely four runs in the chase.

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who turned up for Warwickshire in the game, played an important role in his side's win as he made amends for his two-ball duck with a three-wicket haul.

Pandya took the wickets of Ali Orr (81), Tom Clark (30) and Delray Rawlins (11) to return with figures of 10-0-51-3.

