'They will probably snick to the cordon': Vaughan expects batting 'collapse' from India in 2nd innings at Oval

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Michael Vaughan thinks England will inflict another Indian batting collapse on Day 3.  (Getty)

India opener KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did a commendable job to put on 43 runs overnight and took the innings forward on Day 3 of the Oval Test, but former England captain Michael Vaughan expects India to endure another batting collapse in their second innings on Saturday. In three consecutive innings now, India have lost wickets in a pack – twice in Headingley and once at the Oval – and despite a good start given by their openers, Vaughan expects the trend to continue given the formidable pace attack England possess.

"This four-man seam attack that England have, they have been all over this Indian batting line-up. We saw it in the second innings at Headingley. The Indians made it tough, they hung in there, then there was a collapse. I do think that if England stay patient, I do think there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere," Vaughan said on BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

Having said that, Vaughan feels that if India can play out the first hour without much damage, they can make it a long day for England. Rahul has already scored a century in the series – at Lord’s, while Rohit has time and again gotten starts, but Vaughan suggests that if the England pacers can stick to that line of outside off, they have strong chance of orchestrating another batting collapse.

"The first hour is the key. It will swing more in the first hour. In terms of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they have got the gift to be able to see off those balls that are bowled into that channel," Vaughan added.

"We have seen continuously throughout this series how the England seamers are good enough to be able to control that channel. If they go chasing that channel too early when the ball is moving around, they will probably snick to the cordon."

