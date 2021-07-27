‘Lot of calmness in his batting, special talent on display’: Butt names India batsman who’ll ‘score big hundreds'

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav, stating that the Indian batsman will score many hundreds in international cricket. The Mumbai batsman has been in a rich vein of form ever since he was inducted into the Indian team. His batting style has impressed many stalwarts of the game and he continues to be in a great nick form in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.

After finishing the ODIs on high, Suryakumar began the T20I series with a half-century off 33 balls. His hard work and consistency earned him a maiden Test call-up as he will be travelling to England to join the Indian Test squad as a replacement, along with Prithvi Shaw.

Impressed with his batting, Salman Butt called him a ‘special talent’ who will reach greater heights in his career. In his latest YouTube video, the former Pakistan skipper said that Suryakumar’s has a variety of shots that he plays with fluency.

“Suryakumar Yadav has an excellent wrist work. His shot selection is really good. Even when he plays the big shots, he targets the gaps. Suryakumar Yadav is a very sensible player and reads the spinners very well. Of all the Indian batsmen in Sri Lanka, he has played the slow bowlers, including mystery spinners who are difficult to pick, in the best manner. He has a great range of shots and is classy as well. It doesn’t seem like he is trying to hit the ball too hard and there is a lot of fluency in his strokes,” said Butt.

The former cricketer also highlighted the minimum risk factor in the shots played by Suryakumar, adding that the Indian batter has a lot of calmness in his way of playing.

“The risk factor in his shots is less. The speciality of a top-class player is that he maintains a good strike rate and it doesn’t seem like he is taking too many risks to maintain it. There is a lot of calmness in Suryakumar Yadav’s batting. I would love to see him score hundreds. Of course, the T20Is are going on now. But given the kind of batsman he is, I think Suryakumar Yadav will score big hundreds. He is a special talent on display,” Butt concluded.