These flights can help you cover most of the IPL matches, if not all
A detailed airline guide to help you navigate through the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024.
For cricket lovers, the memories of the Indian Premier League moving to South Africa and partially to UAE in 2009 and 2014 respectively are still fresh. As the IPL coincides with the general elections again, like 2019, the 2023 edition will be held entirely in India. However, the schedule is out only for the first 21 matches, with the remaining to be announced once the general elections dates are declared.
The IPL 2024 this year would start on March 22 with the inaugural match in Chennai. The 21 matches declared thus far will witness the games moving to Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru for three matches each; Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Vizag and Mumbai for two games each, while Kolkata and Mohali host one.
For the ardent cricket follower residing in Delhi or Mumbai, be ready to book the mother of all trips to cover these 21 matches across the country. All major carriers and cities are connected to Chennai, where the action starts. No sooner that the action starts, the dilemma quotient promises to go up. On March 23, two IPL matches are up for grabs in the first of many double headers – one in Mohali and the other in Kolkata. To catch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game in Mohali, an all-nighter from Chennai via Delhi on IndiGo will get you to Chandigarh for breakfast. Or an early morning departure via Hyderabad will ensure you reach for lunch and just in time for the match. However, if you want to visit Kolkata for the contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad late Saturday evening, the options are ample with six non-stop flights across three different airlines.
The action moves to Jaipur and Ahmedabad the next day, and depending on where you're at, Air India Express or IndiGo can get you nonstop to Jaipur from Kolkata; while IndiGo can get you to Jaipur from Chandigarh. If Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in Ahmedabad is on the agenda – fly via Delhi on either IndiGo or Vistara. Heading to Ahmedabad from Kolkata is easier with a non-stop IndiGo flight.
With one match a day for the next six days, one can get to Bengaluru from either Jaipur or Ahmedabad on ample non-stop options and move to Chennai on one of the eight flights across three airlines until the game starts. The action then shifts to Hyderabad, which is easily accessible with nine non-stop flights across four airlines. The next three stops will mean fans will have to select either IndiGo or Air India Express as the entourage moves to Jaipur from Hyderabad, then to Bengaluru and eventually Lucknow.
It's decision time again as March 31 has two matches, one at Ahmedabad (Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) and another at Visakhapatnam (Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings). IndiGo offers non-stop flights from Lucknow to Ahmedabad. However, there are no direct flights from Lucknow to Vizag; you may need to travel via Kolkata or Hyderabad to reach your destination.
|Match
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue/Stadium
|Sector
|Airlines
|Non-stop
|1
|March 22
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|2
|March 23
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Mohali
|Chennai-Mohali
|IndiGo
|Yes
|3
|March 23
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|Chennai-Kolkata
|IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India
|Yes
|4
|March 24
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|Chandigarh-Jaipur, Kolkata-Jaipur
|Chandigarh - Jaipur: IndiGo
Kolkata - Jaipur: IndiGo, Air India Express
|Chandigarh - Jaipur: Yes, but not in time for match
Kolkata - Jaipur: Yes
|5
|March 24
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|Chandigarh - Ahmedabad:
Kolkata - Ahmedabad:
|Chandigarh - Ahmedabad:
Kolkata - Ahmedabad: IndiGo
|Chandigarh - Ahmedabad: Yes, but not in time for match
Kolkata - Ahmedabad: Yes
|6
|March 25
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad - Bengaluru
|IndiGo, Vistara
|Yes
|7
|March 26
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|Bengaluru - Chennai
|IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express
|Yes
|8
|March 27
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|Chennai - Hyderabad
|IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India
|Yes
|9
|March 28
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad - Jaipur
|IndiGo, Air India Express
|Yes
|10
|March 29
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|Jaipur - Bengaluru
|IndiGo, Air India Express
|Yes
|11
|March 30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru - Lucknow
|IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express
|Yes
|12
|March 31
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow - Ahmedabad
|IndiGo
|Yes
|13
|March 31
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Visakhapatnam
|Lucknow - Vizag
|No
|14
|April 1
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad - Mumbai
Vizag - Mumbai
|Ahmedabad - Mumbai
Vizag - Mumbai
|Ahmedabad - Mumbai
Vizag - Mumbai
|15
|April 2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai - Bengaluru
|IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, Air India Express
|Yes
|16
|April 3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Visakhapatnam
|Bengaluru - Vizag
|IndiGo, Air India Express
|Yes
|17
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|Vizag - Ahmedabad
|IndiGo
|No
|18
|April 5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad - Hyderabad
|IndiGo
|Yes
|19
|April 6
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad - Jaipur
|IndiGo, Air India Express
|Yes
|20
|April 7
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|Jaipur - Mumbai
|IndiGo, Air India Express, Vistara
|Yes
|21
|April 7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|Jaipur - Lucknow
|IndiGo
|Yes
On April 1, Mumbai Indians play Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. While the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route has ample flights, no direct flight from Vizag will get you in time for the match, meaning one has to rely on one-stop flights via Hyderabad or Bengaluru. The next match day is in Bengaluru - which is the third busiest route in India with ample choices. Delhi Capitals will play KKR the next day (April 3) in Vizag where again, IndiGo and Air India Express have non-stop flights. With no direct flights to Ahmedabad from Vizag, the options are minimal and on IndiGo via Chennai, Delhi or Hyderabad.
On April 5, when Sunrisers Hyderabad play CSK in Hyderabad, IndiGo is the sole airline offering flights from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. Subsequently, you have the option to choose between IndiGo or Air India Express for your journey to Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals play RCB on April 6. April 7 brings another double-header – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. You have three options for non-stop flights to the city. Alternatively, you can catch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in Lucknow, where IndiGo offers a non-stop flight.
Tail Note
It's nearly impossible for a cricket fan to overlook the IPL, yet watching every match can be a daunting task, particularly with back-to-back games on weekends. As the schedule for future matches unfolds, fans might find themselves accruing more air miles than the cricketers themselves.
With the majority of flights operated by low-cost carriers, opportunities for earning rewards are limited. If these routes were serviced by full-service carriers or airlines with frequent flyer programs, one might have had the chance for a status upgrade or even a few complimentary flights by the end of the IPL season.
If you're enticed to catch all the matches, the ideal time to book your flights is now. With matches overlapping with holiday and election seasons, airfares are expected to rise soon, if they haven't already. This underscores the importance of booking your flights promptly.
