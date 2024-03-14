These flights can help you cover most of the IPL matches, if not all

For cricket lovers, the memories of the Indian Premier League moving to South Africa and partially to UAE in 2009 and 2014 respectively are still fresh. As the IPL coincides with the general elections again, like 2019, the 2023 edition will be held entirely in India. However, the schedule is out only for the first 21 matches, with the remaining to be announced once the general elections dates are declared. 21 IPL matches but endless flight hours. (Getty)

The IPL 2024 this year would start on March 22 with the inaugural match in Chennai. The 21 matches declared thus far will witness the games moving to Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru for three matches each; Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Vizag and Mumbai for two games each, while Kolkata and Mohali host one.

For the ardent cricket follower residing in Delhi or Mumbai, be ready to book the mother of all trips to cover these 21 matches across the country. All major carriers and cities are connected to Chennai, where the action starts. No sooner that the action starts, the dilemma quotient promises to go up. On March 23, two IPL matches are up for grabs in the first of many double headers – one in Mohali and the other in Kolkata. To catch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game in Mohali, an all-nighter from Chennai via Delhi on IndiGo will get you to Chandigarh for breakfast. Or an early morning departure via Hyderabad will ensure you reach for lunch and just in time for the match. However, if you want to visit Kolkata for the contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad late Saturday evening, the options are ample with six non-stop flights across three different airlines.

The action moves to Jaipur and Ahmedabad the next day, and depending on where you're at, Air India Express or IndiGo can get you nonstop to Jaipur from Kolkata; while IndiGo can get you to Jaipur from Chandigarh. If Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in Ahmedabad is on the agenda – fly via Delhi on either IndiGo or Vistara. Heading to Ahmedabad from Kolkata is easier with a non-stop IndiGo flight.

With one match a day for the next six days, one can get to Bengaluru from either Jaipur or Ahmedabad on ample non-stop options and move to Chennai on one of the eight flights across three airlines until the game starts. The action then shifts to Hyderabad, which is easily accessible with nine non-stop flights across four airlines. The next three stops will mean fans will have to select either IndiGo or Air India Express as the entourage moves to Jaipur from Hyderabad, then to Bengaluru and eventually Lucknow.

It's decision time again as March 31 has two matches, one at Ahmedabad (Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) and another at Visakhapatnam (Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings). IndiGo offers non-stop flights from Lucknow to Ahmedabad. However, there are no direct flights from Lucknow to Vizag; you may need to travel via Kolkata or Hyderabad to reach your destination.

Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue/Stadium Sector Airlines Non-stop 1 March 22 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2 March 23 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mohali Chennai-Mohali IndiGo Yes 3 March 23 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Chennai-Kolkata IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India Yes 4 March 24 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur Chandigarh-Jaipur, Kolkata-Jaipur Chandigarh - Jaipur: IndiGo

Kolkata - Jaipur: IndiGo, Air India Express Chandigarh - Jaipur: Yes, but not in time for match

Kolkata - Jaipur: Yes 5 March 24 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad Chandigarh - Ahmedabad:

Kolkata - Ahmedabad: Chandigarh - Ahmedabad:

Kolkata - Ahmedabad: IndiGo Chandigarh - Ahmedabad: Yes, but not in time for match

Kolkata - Ahmedabad: Yes 6 March 25 Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Bengaluru Ahmedabad - Bengaluru IndiGo, Vistara Yes 7 March 26 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Chennai Bengaluru - Chennai IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express Yes 8 March 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad Chennai - Hyderabad IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India Yes 9 March 28 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Jaipur Hyderabad - Jaipur IndiGo, Air India Express Yes 10 March 29 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru Jaipur - Bengaluru IndiGo, Air India Express Yes 11 March 30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Lucknow Bengaluru - Lucknow IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express Yes 12 March 31 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad Lucknow - Ahmedabad IndiGo Yes 13 March 31 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Visakhapatnam Lucknow - Vizag No 14 April 1 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Ahmedabad - Mumbai

Vizag - Mumbai Ahmedabad - Mumbai

Vizag - Mumbai Ahmedabad - Mumbai

Vizag - Mumbai 15 April 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru Mumbai - Bengaluru IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, Air India Express Yes 16 April 3 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Visakhapatnam Bengaluru - Vizag IndiGo, Air India Express Yes 17 April 4 Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Ahmedabad Vizag - Ahmedabad IndiGo No 18 April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad Ahmedabad - Hyderabad IndiGo Yes 19 April 6 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur Hyderabad - Jaipur IndiGo, Air India Express Yes 20 April 7 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai Jaipur - Mumbai IndiGo, Air India Express, Vistara Yes 21 April 7 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow Jaipur - Lucknow IndiGo Yes

On April 1, Mumbai Indians play Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. While the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route has ample flights, no direct flight from Vizag will get you in time for the match, meaning one has to rely on one-stop flights via Hyderabad or Bengaluru. The next match day is in Bengaluru - which is the third busiest route in India with ample choices. Delhi Capitals will play KKR the next day (April 3) in Vizag where again, IndiGo and Air India Express have non-stop flights. With no direct flights to Ahmedabad from Vizag, the options are minimal and on IndiGo via Chennai, Delhi or Hyderabad.

On April 5, when Sunrisers Hyderabad play CSK in Hyderabad, IndiGo is the sole airline offering flights from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. Subsequently, you have the option to choose between IndiGo or Air India Express for your journey to Jaipur, where Rajasthan Royals play RCB on April 6. April 7 brings another double-header – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. You have three options for non-stop flights to the city. Alternatively, you can catch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in Lucknow, where IndiGo offers a non-stop flight.

Tail Note

It's nearly impossible for a cricket fan to overlook the IPL, yet watching every match can be a daunting task, particularly with back-to-back games on weekends. As the schedule for future matches unfolds, fans might find themselves accruing more air miles than the cricketers themselves.

With the majority of flights operated by low-cost carriers, opportunities for earning rewards are limited. If these routes were serviced by full-service carriers or airlines with frequent flyer programs, one might have had the chance for a status upgrade or even a few complimentary flights by the end of the IPL season.

If you're enticed to catch all the matches, the ideal time to book your flights is now. With matches overlapping with holiday and election seasons, airfares are expected to rise soon, if they haven't already. This underscores the importance of booking your flights promptly.