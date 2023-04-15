'They add zero value. I will never understand...': Sehwag's bombshell remark amid DC's disastrous IPL 2023 start

The Delhi Capitals took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fifth game of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Saturday afternoon. David Warner's DC is currently the only team yet to register a win in the ongoing edition; they have lost all of their four games so far. The Capitals are without their first-team captain Rishabh Pant but the side has been far from convincing in all of their matches; almost all of their defeats have been one-sided.

Sourav Ganguly (L) with Ricky Ponting(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, the Capitals' dugout has some of the legendary names in world cricket. The side has three-time World Cup-winning former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has head coach, as well as former India captain Sourav Ganguly as its director. Alongside Warner, the team also has other big names like Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Anrich Nortje among others, but the team management is yet to find the best combination for its XI.

Also read: BCCI issues medical update of Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, all but confirms their unavailability for WTC final

Amid a series of disappointing results, former India opener Virender Sehwag has made an interesting remark on big names present in the dugout in the IPL. As Sehwag, alongside former Indian cricketer Rajat Bhatia, discussed DC's issues this year, the legendary former opener bluntly stated that big names in dugout don't add any value to the team's performances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To be honest with you, there's zero value of the staff that's present there. It doesn't matter who strong your team is, it's the players who are performing badly out there. You can have as many great minds as you like in the dressing room, if your players aren't scoring runs or taking wickets, what they will do?” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“I will never understand that. You have to pick players who can win you matches, and you don't have to direct them everytime. When you have those players, you can become champions. Delhi do have those players, but they're not scoring runs or taking wickets. You can make strategies, in the end, those who enter the ground have to perform,” the former opener further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON