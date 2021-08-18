'They desperately need others to score runs': Nasser Hussain says 'England can't win Tests with just Root getting runs'

England's 151-run defeat against India in the second Test at Lord's has raised several questions on the team's ability to win a Test match. The primary reason being their batting. Nasser Hussain, former England captain, has opined that the home team will not be able to win a Test match if the pattern of Joe Root performing and other batters failing continues.

Needing 272 runs to win in 60 overs, the English batsmen failed to play out the overs, let alone winning the match. They were bundled out for 120 in 51.5 overs, with four batsmen registering a duck. Once again, as has been the case throughout the first two Tests, skipper Root was the top scorer.

ALSO READ| 'Even on fourth day evening you wouldn't have imagined': Zaheer lauds India and Shami-Bumrah's game-changing partnership

Hussain believes in order for England to make a comeback in the next three Tests, it's imperative that more batsmen put their hand up as over-reliance of Root isn't going to take the team far.

"England did play a lot of good cricket at Lord's, let's not forget that. When Rishabh Pant was walking off on Monday we all thought it could be 1-0 to England. India do have frailties in their batting. But England can't win Tests with just one player in Root getting runs."

However, he also added that it's not right to write them off just yet.

"Robinson has been an incredible find when there have been so many injuries to bowlers. So let's not write them off just yet, but they desperately need others to score runs," he added.

Root is currently the highest run-getter of the series with 386 runs in four innings. The second-best batsman, who is fourth on the list, is Jonny Bairstow with 118 runs. That's how vast the difference is. And the next best? Rory Burns at 10th with just 67 runs.

The next Test begins on August 25 at Headingly, Leeds.