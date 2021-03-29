'They eye sixes instead of worrying about getting out': Ramiz Raja on India's young brigade

Ramiz Raja continues to shower appreciation on the youngsters of Team India. In his previous videos uploaded on his YouTube channel "Ramiz Speaks", Ramiz has spoken very highly of the present Indian team. After the third ODI that India won against England to win the series 2-1, the former Pakistan batsman, in his latest video, lauded the young brigade consisting of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur.

Cricketer-turned-commentator said the courage of the hosts' youngsters after experienced names fell cheaply, was what helped India recover from a spot of bother.

"At one point, India's innings was stuck at 157/4, then came India's young brigade. Their mentality is different, their skills are different and their instincts are different. They carry out their rebuilding phase through aggression. They make their presence felt through charge. They are so confident about themselves and their skills that they never give up," Raja said.

"When Virat Kohli gets out early, when centurion KL Rahul gets out early and when [Rohit] Sharma makes 30-35 runs and then gets out after settling in, any batting line-up would have come under pressure. But the cricketing matter of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya is of a different kind. They look at the boundaries, they eye sixes instead of worrying about making a mistake and getting out. Although one mistake would have resulted in the innings nosediving because it was such a precarious situation. But the two batted outstandingly. Pant made some 70-odd (78). Similarly, Hardik Pandya, who blew hot-and-cold against extreme pace, on this pitch batted so well with Rishabh Pant against spin and medium pace."

These youngsters were particularly outstanding in the third and deciding ODI game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. While Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shardul Thakur (31 off 20) bailed India out of jail to guide the team to 329 all-out in 48.2 overs, Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the opposition with the ball.

Thakur, who finished as the top-wicket taker of the series with 7 wickets, pocketed four on the night. On the other hand, Bhuvi claimed the wickets of three English batsmen.

Dawid Malan (50) and later Sam Curran (95 not out) took the visitors to the brink of victory of T. Natarajan held his nerve in the last over as he defended 14 runs in the last over to see his team over the line by 7 runs.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ramiz lauded the all-round abilities of Thakur and Bhuvi's spell with the ball.

"Shardul turned out to be a hero with the bat. Played an innings of 30 off 21 balls. So, the heroes were limitless. Who all do we talk about?"

"Shardul then took four wickets and Bhuvi further lifted his game in this final and tore apart the openers. His consistency is remarkable. Be it to the right-hander or the left-hander, he doesn't give room to anyone," stated Ramiz.

Ramiz also said that this series will be remembered for multiple things, especially the heroes.

"I loved this match and this series because it was a cracking contest. When champion teams face-off, cricket is bound to be electric. This series will be remembered for sixes. This match will be remembered because of the heroes," he said.