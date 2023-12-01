'They gave him a lollypop to suck on': BCCI's Chahal treatment in IND vs SA series 'beyond understanding' for Harbhajan

India's squad for the three series against South Africa that begins in 10 days' time came as a rejuvenation of sorts for Yuzvendra Chahal's career. The leg-spinner, who last represented India in August, earned a much-awaited call back to ODIs, 11 months after he last played the format and expressed his joy on social media. Chahal was left out of India's squads for the Asia Cup and the all-important World Cup, and surprisingly enough, wasn't even picked for the Australia T20Is. Finally, after almost a year, Chahal will get a crack at the one-dayers after putting in the grind in the County circuit.

Harbhajan Singh cannot make sense of Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from South Africa T20Is(Getty/ANI)

Chahal's return however didn't sit well with Harbhajan Singh. The former India spinner, who has been very vocal about his omission over the last year, was not pleased with the way the selectors treated the leg-spinner. It is important to note that while Yuzi was part of the ODI squad, he didn't find a place in the T20Is, which Harbhajan feels is nothing more than a consolation prize for someone he feels is the country's best white-ball spinner.

"There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. They just gave him a lollypop to suck on. We won't take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats. It's beyond my understanding," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Everytime Chahal's name went missing in the last three months, he reacted to the development with either an emoji or some random quotes. In between, Chahal played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy where representing Haryana, he claimed 19 wickets from 10 games, including a best of 6/26 against Uttarakhand and another four-wicket-haul – 4/8 – against Mizoram.

End of the road for Rahane, Pujara?

Besides Chahal, Harbhajan was sceptical about the future of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav, all three of whom snubbed from the Test squad. Pujara, Rahane and Umesh were all part of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Rahane, in fact, was named vice-captain in a comeback that was talked about for a long time, while Pujara was rewarded for his performance for Sussex in County. However, with India's defeat, it seems as if the doors have closed on India's once indispensable trio, with Harbhajan fearing whether the selectors even had a word with all three of them.

"I think the road is tough for a comeback. They have served Indian cricket, and are renowned cricketers. The board should have had a chat with them. They should have been informed why they are not picked and what is a possible path for them in their careers," mentioned Harbhajan.

"South Africa tour is not easy. It's tough for batters. There you won't have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Youth are indeed getting opportunities. It's a good thing. But I don't think that selectors had a chat with Rahane, Pujara, or Umesh Yadav because whenever Yadav has played in Tests, he has performed."

