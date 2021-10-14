‘They kind of have got going up in right direction at right time’: Dale Steyn predicts the winner of IPL 2021 final

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in an epic final encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday in Dubai. While Dhoni & Co are gearing up for their 9th finale in the tournament history, Kolkata qualified for the finals after a hiatus of 7 years.

CSK have been spectacular right from the beginning of the season. Unlike the previous edition, Dhoni & Co maintained themselves among the top three of the points table. However, KKR had a different story.

During the India leg, they were reeling at the bottom half of the points table with 2 wins. But after coming to UAE, they make a stunning comeback and now, they gear up for the big final.

Meanwhile, the experts have begun speculating on the winner of IPL 2021. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested that CSK would claim the trophy again while KKR’s luck and ‘bad decisions’ will catch up with them.

“I kind of have always played numbers. It’s like going to a casino. If it lands on black 10 times in a row then at some point red’s going to hit. I just feel that at some point KKR’s luck is going to catch up to them. Bad decisions and lack of form of Morgan and DK that kind of stuff is going to catch up to them. It almost did tonight and it might happen at the worst time and that’s the final,” Steyn told ESPN Cricinfo.

“CSK look good, really calm. They look like they kind of have got going up in the right direction at the right time. Dhoni looked good the other night, he's captained his team well. Their batters are looking good... I just think that KKR might come against a better team in the final,” he added.

KKR and CSK have face each other on 27 occasions. The Super Kings have won 17 games, including both in IPL 2021. However, it’s an interesting fact that the Knight Riders have a 100 percent win record in the IPL finals, clinching the trophy in 2012 and 2014.