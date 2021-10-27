Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They know how to handle pressure': Yusuf Pathan confident India will bounce back in T20 World Cup
cricket

'They know how to handle pressure': Yusuf Pathan confident India will bounce back in T20 World Cup

Yusuf Pathan said that the ‘Men in Blue’ are not out of the T20 World Cup just because they lost their first game.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli talks to teammates during the last few overs of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE.(AP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has insisted that Team India cannot be written off only because the side lost its opening game to arch-rivals Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team conceded a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Babar Azam's side in its opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pathan said that the Indian players know how to tackle pressure and said that he is confident that the team will bounce back.

"I don't think it will be difficult for India to bounce back as our players have been playing good cricket. All the India players are hardworking and they know how to handle pressure. We all should keep supporting the team and the players will definitely do well," said Pathan during a virtual media conference.

"We are not out of the tournament after one loss. India still have a chance to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and I hope that we win the T20 World Cup," he added.

Pathan, who has scored 4,852 runs and taken 99 wickets in T20 cricket, is all set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10, which is slated to be held at the UAE capital from November 19, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

"I am working hard to give some joy to my fans during the Abu Dhabi T10. The tournament is a good opportunity for me to play for my fans," said Pathan.

When asked about his approach to the T10 format, the 38-year-old said, "My approach to T10 will be the same I have had for other formats. I will play my natural game. I'll put my strategies in place according to the wicket in Abu Dhabi. We'll need to score at a quicker rate in T10, so I am practicing accordingly. It's important to adapt to the conditions as well."

Pathan further added that the Abu Dhabi T10 will not only be about big-hitting and boundaries, "T10 is just like any other format in cricket. One can't just go out there and hit boundaries just because it's a T10 game. One has to strategize which kinds of shots to play according to the situation in the T10 game as well. It's very important for a player to handle pressure and adapt to the situation quickly."

When asked if he is looking to bat at a particular batting position during the Abu Dhabi T10, Pathan said, "I have played at a number of batting positions during my career and I have always adapted to the team's needs. The T10 format suits my game. However, my batting position will depend on the team's strategies. I have always been open to batting at any position for the team." 

(With inputs from agency)

Topics
t20 world cup team india yusuf pathan
