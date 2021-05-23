'They will be lot more conditioned': Taylor says IPL ending early 'probably played into India's hands', explains why

Veteran New Zealand batsman has remarked that the suspension of IPL 2021-- due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and within the IPL bio-bubble-- has "played into India's hands" as Virat Kohli and Co. will now get more time to adapt to the English conditions before their all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final.

As per the original schedule, IPL 2021 was slated to end on May 30, which would have meant that Team India, considering the quarantine protocols, would have had very little time to get acclimatised to English conditions. India and the Black Caps will locks horns in the WTC final in Southampton beginning on June 18.

"For India, IPL finishing early under unfortunate circumstances has probably played into their hands a little," Taylor told reporters on Sunday.

"If IPL would have gone on they would have had a smaller preparation but now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will have their loads up," he added.

However, the senior right-handed batsman Taylor opined that his team will still have a slight advantage as they will play two Tests against England before the WTC final.

"I would be lying if you think there isn't some sort of thought about the WTC final but I couldn't think of a better preparation than playing two Tests against England. At the end of the day it's a neutral venue.

"Playing two Tests gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team has been number one for a long period of time and has had a lot of success over here," he added.

The right-hander, who has featured in 195 Tests, 233 ODIs, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand. Taylor enjoys batting against India. He has amassed 812 runs in 14 matches, scoring three hundreds and one half-century.