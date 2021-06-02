'The tournament is huge, organization is strong': Butt convinced that BCCI will bring back overseas players for IPL 2021

When IPL 2021 was declared postponed by the BCCI due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, it was difficult to guess the restart date considering the packed international schedule. However, and within a month's time, the richest cricket board in the world managed to sort it out and lock in on the host country (the UAE) and the time period (September and October).

Reacting to BCCI's quick response to handle the problem at hand, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels they have what it takes to host the remainder of IPL 2021 with most of the overseas players available.

The statement comes after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and ECB's Ashley Giles said their players won't be sent to UAE for completion. Some of the reasons being bio-bubble fatigue and a possible burnout before the T20 World Cup in October.

However, Butt remarked that for a board like BCCI and for a premier T20 club competition like IPL, things will be worked out accordingly to convince the boards to send in their players.

"I think they will find a way. They will create a window where people will be available. A few players might not be there but because it is the premier event of this format, they will somehow make a window for it. The tournament is huge, the organization (BCCI) is strong and at the moment they have the muscle so there is a greater chance that it will happen," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Though BCCI is yet to confirm the dates, it likely that the remaining 31 matches will be squeezed into a 20-day window with 10 double-headers and seven evening matches.