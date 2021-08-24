Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Third Test: Ajinkya Rahane provides fitness update on Indian fast bowler, says he is 'fit and available for selection'

Third Test: Ajinkya Rahane, India's Test vice-captain, said the Indian pacer is "fit and available for selection" and that a decision on the combination will be taken in due time.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Third Test: Ajinkya Rahane provides fitness update on Indian fast bowler, says he is 'fit and available for selection'(AP)

India's Test vice-captain on Monday provided a fitness update on Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur, saying that he "is fit and available for selection" for the third Test against England.

While addressing the media in a virtual press conference, Rahane said that all the fast bowlers are ready and that the break after the second Test helped.

"Shardul Thakur is fit and available for selection for the 3rd Test. Now, we have to look at which combination we are going with. All the fast bowlers are ready to play and they want to play as the break after the 2nd Test helped," Rahane said.

"We will take a call on the Playing XI now. We are not thinking too much about the conditions and whatever Headingley has to offer. We just want to give our best, all players are in a good headspace and it is about putting our best foot forward," Rahane added.

Meanwhile, Rahane also spoke about the criticism he has been receiving. Despite India’s stunning 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s, questions continue to hang beside senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s names due to the prolonged dry run from their bat.

Rahane, however, is not at all bothered by all the criticism. In fact, he is ‘happy that people are talking about him and Pujara as it means they are ‘important.’

"I am happy that people are talking about me. I have always believed that people talk about important people, so I am not too concerned about that. It's all about contribution for the team," Rahane said ahead of the third Test, starting on Wednesday in Headingley.

Rahane is averaging only 22 this year with only two half centuries 15 innings. Asked again if criticism motivates him, he said, "Everything motivates me. playing for the country motivates me. I am not bothered about criticism."

