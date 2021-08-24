'They certainly have done that so far in this series': Joe Root credits India bowlers for exploiting English conditions

The pace quartet of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah has already made a strong case for an Indian all-time great attack. The four gentlemen rocked England at the 'Home of Cricket' at Lord's to guide India to a famous 151-run win in the second Test. Even England captain Joe Root was left impressed.

While addressing a virtual press conference on Monday ahead of the beginning of the third Test, Root credited the Indian pace attack for exploiting English conditions to perfection.

"They've got a wonderful attack and I say, look around Test cricket, there are some fantastic attacks out there. A lot of them do suit English conditions or have had the exploits to manage these conditions very well.

"India certainly have done that so far in this series, and we've got to keep being smart about finding ways to counter that, finding ways to score put the pressure back on them.

"I think one thing they have is they have a good balance, they have variety of different release points," explained Root.

Meanwhile, Root also admitted that his team has learnt its lessons from the previous game and will not be drawn into the conversations needlessly.

“We've got to be genuine to ourselves, genuine to how we are as individuals and how we are collectively and be as good as we can, the way that we go. Virat's team will play how they play, I just want us to go out and be the best version of ourselves,” Root said.

“I think there were always conversations you always try to find one-percenter in ways you can deal with different situations. We've done some good learning off the back of the last game I think we could have managed certain areas differently, me as the captain, we could have gone about things slightly differently.

“We have got three massive games to play in this series, there's a lot to play for. And you know we're desperate to bounce back strongly,” he added.

The third of the five-match series begins on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.

(With agency inputs)