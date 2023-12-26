‘This became a heated discussion’: Harbhajan's WTC final reminder to Rohit in backing Ashwin over Thakur for 1st SA Test

One of the most common debates for India each time they travel to seam-friendly countries centres around the No. 8 position. And despite what veterans and legends may or may not suggest, the team management has backed Shardul Thakur for the role ahead of the very experienced Ravichandran Ashwin. The most recent of it happened in the World Test Championship final at the Oval against Australia, and the decision was subject to immense criticism after India's loss with world cricket questioning the logic behind leaving out their current highest wicket-taker and the No.1-ranked bowler. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, however, admits that captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid made the correct choice back then, but feels that on Tuesday, against South Africa, in the Test series opener in Centurion, the team should back Ashwin ahead of Thakur. Harbhajan Singh has his say on Shardul Thakur vs Ashwin debate for 1st Test against South Africa

Speaking on his YouTube channel on the eve of the start of the two-match contest, India's second assignment in the ongoing WTC cycle, Harbhajan backed India's decision to pick Shardul in the WTC final in June against Pat Cummins's men as the conditions at the Oval called for an extra seam option in the line-up.

Harbhajan wants India to pick Ashwin over Shardul but is aware that it might not happen

"The biggest debate is whether Shardul should play or Ashwin, this topic became a heated discussion during the World Test Championship. The conditions there were different because the ball seams on Day 1 so I feel Shardul was the right choice according to those conditions. There was a lot of grass on the wicket, even though he couldn't make an impact I feel the decision was right," said the India legend.

However, Harbhajan feels that in the Test series opener against South Africa, on the bouncy Centurion track, and with the South African batters adept against facing fast bowlers, India should play two spinners with Ashwin being the second option alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

"But here, I feel the conditions will be hot, the pitch will be hard, the bounce will be there, and you have three pacers, so I think India should go with two spinners. I feel South Africa would love to face pace, so I think you should play to your strength. I feel Ashwin should play, but I don't see that happening," Harbhajan added.

The veteran off-spinner then went on to predict India's playing XI for the series opener. He said: "According to me Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open. Shubman Gill would come in at number three and the fourth spot will be for Virat Kohli. The fifth and sixth spots belong to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul respectively. For number seven Ravindra Jadeja but the biggest question comes at number 8 with Ashwin and Shardul available. I feel Ashwin should play at number 8 because you have Jasprit Bumrah for number 9, Siraj for 10 and Prasidh Krishna for 11."