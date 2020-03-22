This day that year: South Africa, Australia play out bizarre semi-final at 1992 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:38 IST

There have been some really outrageous moments on the field in the history of cricket, however, on this day 28 years ago something happened during the World Cup semi-final at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground that left everyone scratching their heads.

South Africa’ decision to bowl first worked well as they restricted England to 252 in allotted 50 overs. England batsmen couldn’t get going as pacers Allan Donald and Meyrick Pringle scalped two wickets each for the Proteas. Graeme Hick top scored for England with a well-made 83.

South Africa put up decent show with the bat and even as none of the batsmen could cross the 50-mark, they reached closet to the target.

Needing 22 off 13 deliveries, rain came crashing down and match had to to stopped. Finally raingods relented and but to everyone’s shock, the revised score at the giant screen read 22 off 1 delivery.

South Africa were docked for slow over rate during the England innings and the amount of time which was eaten up by rain, was compensated by shortening their batting time.

England got over the line easily as South Africa couldn’t achieve the impossible task of scoring 22 runs off a solitary delivery.

England progressed in the final, only to lose to Pakistan by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.