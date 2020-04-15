e-paper
Cricket / This day that year: When Vivian Richards hit a 56-ball Test century

This day that year: When Vivian Richards hit a 56-ball Test century

This was the fastest longest format century at that time. Later, New Zealand opener Brandon McCullum broke the record after hitting a ton in 54 balls against Australia in Christchurch.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:11 IST
A photograph posted by ICC on the day when Viv Richards hit a 54-ball century in Test cricket.(Twitter/ICC)
         

On this day in 1986, former West Indies legend Vivian Richards smashed a 56-ball ton against England in a Test match. After getting out on 26 runs in the first innings, Richards played a quickfire knock 110* off 58 balls and guided the side to reach 246/2 and declared the innings at Antigua Recreation Ground in St John’s, Antigua.

ALSO READ: ‘No helmets, match-winner’: Saqlain Mushtaq names Pakistan’s Viv Richards

The home side posted a giant target of 401 against England to win the game. The lethal pace attack of Windies led by Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and the off spin of Roger Harper was too much to handle for England. 

Harper scalped three wickets while the others bagged two wickets each. England were bundled out for 170 in 79.1 overs. The English team were condemned to a 240-run loss in the final Test of the series. The Caribbean team clinched the series 5-0 under the leadership of Richards.

Sixty-eight-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players in cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies’ invincible lineup during the 1980s. Richards had scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.

