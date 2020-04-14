‘No helmets, match-winner’: Saqlain Mushtaq names Pakistan’s Viv Richards

cricket

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has hailed Inzamam-ul-Haq as one the best batsman to don the jersey of the country. He even called him Pakistan’s Vivian Richards as he had the ability to dominate bowling attacks which made him a game-changer and a match-winner.

“I remember when he came into the Pakistan team, he had created ripples all over the first-class circuit. He did not wear a helmet and despite this, he pulled and hooked bowlers from the front foot. And when he was selected for the Pakistan squad, Imran Khan was the captain. He gave the ball to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and asked them to check the newcomer in the squad,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel.

“Both the bowlers were asked to hurl bouncers at full pace. Inzamam strapped his pads on, there was no helmet and the way he batted in the nets, Imran was so impressed that he made his debut against West Indies. With his cap on, he pulled and hooked on his front foot. He was always on the move, always on the front foot, he drove, cut and slashed the West Indies bowlers. Everyone started calling him Pakistan’s Viv Richards - as even Viv used to take his front foot forward and smash the bowlers towards mid-wicket,” he added.

Saqlain also said that off the field he was an extremely relaxed person, but when he had the bat in his hand, his footwork was decisive, quick and immaculate.

“I have played a lot with him, I have bowled a lot to him in the nets, I have never got him out stumped. He was so quick on his feet that he got close to the ball and smashed us all. He was a game changer, power hitter, the opposition always feared him,” he said.