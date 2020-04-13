Dale Steyn names two Indian greats in list of best batsmen he has played with

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:26 IST

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn on Sunday named Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in the list of best batsmen he has played with. Tendulkar and Dravid are regarded as icons of Indian cricket.Both scored over 10,000 runs in both ODIs and Test cricket, apart from breaking several big records.While Sachin was nicknamed the ‘Master Blaster’ for his stroke play, Dravid was called as ‘The Wall’ for his ability to not give away his wickets easily.

But in a reply to a a tweet on Sunday, Steyn used the word ‘wall’ for Sachin instead of Dravid. The Proteas pacer was doing a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked him to name the best batsmen he played with.

In reply, Steyn said: Faaa* bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good,” he said.

Faaak bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good! https://t.co/oJbOitUDd0 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Steyn has indicated that he was unsure whether the Men’s T20 World Cup will be taking place this year or not amid the coronavirus pandemic. Steyn was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan ended up asking his thoughts on the upcoming tournament in Australia.

To this question, the Proteas pacer replied: “Is it even gonna happen?”

In another question when asked about pacers having perfect bowling action, the 36-year-old termed his team-mate Kagiso Rabada’s action as “smoothest and easiest action to generate pace”. Steyn also picked Australian speedster Pat Cummins as his close favourite bowler.

“KG has probably the smoothest easiest action to generate pace. Pat C is also a close favorite,” Steyn replied

