Cricket

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh or Ravindra Jadeja: Brad Hogg names his pick for India’s best ever fielder

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to choose India’s best ever fielder and he went with Ravindra Jadeja who has been brilliant in the recent past.

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli.
The Indian cricket team has produced a number of brilliant fielders in the last decade and a half with names like Yuveaj Singh and Mohammed Kaif earning a lot of praise for their sharp reflexes. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India transformed into one of the best fielding sides in the world with skipper Kohli, veteran Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja being the top performers. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to choose India’s best ever fielder and he went with Jadeja who has been brilliant in the recent past.

During an interaction of Twitter, he was asked to choose between Kohli, Jadeja, Yuvraj and Raina when it comes to fielding and Hogg replied - “”All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime”.

 

Hogg believes Nathan Lyon has improved a lot in the last few years and thats why he is a better off-spinner than Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket in contemporary times.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve their games and not be complacent where they are at,” Hogg said while replying to a fan on Twitter who asked him to rate who is a better off-spinner between Ashwin and Lyon in Test cricket.

Ashwin has so far picked 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets to his name from 96 Tests.

READ: Kevin Pietersen names bowler he had ‘no idea’ against

However, it seems Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn’t been able to perform that well in overseas conditions as compared to Lyon.

When it comes to limited-overs cricket, Ashwin has scalped 150 and 52 wickets respectively in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is respectively. Lyon, on the other hand, has played just 29 ODIs and 2 T20Is in which he has been able to pick 29 and 1 wicket respectively.

(With IANS inputs)

