Home / Cricket / Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against

Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against

From a maverick who set the stage the alight in the 2005 Ashes, the right-hander, in his own dominating way created an indelible impression on England cricket across the three formats.

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:23 IST
File image of Kevin Pietersen
File image of Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
         

Kevin Pietersen is arguably the greatest batsman to have donned the England shirt. From a maverick who set the stage the alight in the 2005 Ashes, the right-hander, in his own dominating way created an indelible impression on England cricket across the three formats. People believed that when on song and when it was his day, there were few bowlers who could get the better of him.

However, as per Pietersen himself, Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Asif gave him a lot of headache and he was the bowler against whom he had absolutely no clue. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote: I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!

 

Asif got the better of Pietersen twice in Tests and ODIs while he dismissed him once in T20Is.

Pietersen is not the first batsman who has picked Asif as the toughest bowler to face. Former South Africa captain Hashim Amla too said Asif was a real threat whenever he had the ball in his hand.

“The best bowler I’ve ever faced is Mohammad Asif. His accuracy was amazing. With the new ball, he moved it both ways and every ball felt like a question that could get you out. I found him to be an amazing bowler,” said Hashim Amla in an interview for Peshawar Zalmi.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is, picking up 106, 46 and 13 wickets respectively. What should have been a long one otherwise, Asif’s career was cut short after he was banned for 7 years for his involvement in spot-fixing in 2010 in England.

