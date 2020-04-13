‘In my assessment, there won’t be any cricket for next one year’ - Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:21 IST

Pakistan bowling legend on Sunday said that he feels there will not be cricket for one year. The former Pakistan bowler said that he does not expect the T20 World Cup in Australia to take place this year, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Akhtar was speaking to news agency PTI on India’s performance in Test cricket, and said that he believes the Kohli’s side to perform better in Australia than they did in New Zealand.

”Despite the loss in New Zealand, I think India is a very, very good team and can give a tough time to Australia. But again, India have to prove that like they did the last time,” he said.

The 44-year-old went on to add that he does not feel India’s Tour Down Under will take place this year. “However, I don’t see that series happening. My assessment is there won’t be any cricket for next one year. The T20 World Cup is not going to happen,” he said.

Akhtar further explained the reasons behind his assessment. “We are dealing with a pandemic at the moment. Any industry, which requires crowd gathering, is going to suffer,” Akhtar added.

Meanwhile, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has indicated that he was unsure whether the Men’s T20 World Cup will be taking place this year or not amid the coronavirus pandemic. Steyn was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan ended up asking his thoughts on the upcoming tournament in Australia.

To this question, the Proteas pacer replied: “Is it even gonna happen?”