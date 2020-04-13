‘I feel he will no longer play for India unless...’ - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni future

cricket

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday said that he feels MS Dhoni might have quitely moved away from Indian cricket. Speaking to Pakistan legend Ramiz Raja in a Youtube video, Chopra said that Dhoni might have played his last match for India in Manchester at the World Cup. “MS Dhoni has not told anyone anything. He has a different story. What almost everyone think is that he might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the IPL. But I personally feel he played his final match for India at Manchester against New Zealand,” he said.

“Since then, he has not made himself available to the team. He has not been dropped. I feel he has made up his mind that he is no longer going to play for India,” he added.

Chopra added that Dhoni could still return to play for India if he receives a call from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, or coach Ravi Shastri or skipper Virat Kohli, to help the team out in the upcoming T20 World Cup. “Unless, of course, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri pick up the phone and tell Dhoni to help the team out in the T20 World Cup. If they tell Dhoni that they want him to play the World Cup, then there is a chance he could return,” he said.

“Otherwise, in my opinion, Dhoni has made up his mind that ‘I am not going to play, I don’t need a farewell match. I came quietly, I will leave quietly’. He doesn’t need grandstanding. He is not that kind of player,” the former batsman added.

“He doesn’t want any noise. If the T20 World Cup gets pushed, then I don’t think you will see Dhoni in India’s blue jersey,” he further said.