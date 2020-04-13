Ravindra Jadeja shares sword wielding video, Vaughan comes up with cheeky reply - WATCH

cricket

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the premier all-rounders of the world and has played a pivotal in India’s success during recent times. Jadeja also has a unique form of celebration after he completes a milestone while batting. Jadeja breaks out a sword-wielding celebration with the bat, which has become quite famous among the masses. Australian batsman David Warner also posted a video from last year where he is seen trying his hand at the celebration.

A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

Now, Jadeja has posted a video of himself where he imitating his celebration but this time not with a bat. He is wielding a real sword in a video recorded at his house. He posted the video on Twitter.

The video elicited a response from former England captain Michael Vaughan. In reply to Jadeja’s video, the former batsman wrote: “Your grass needs a mow, rockstar.” In reply. Jadeja wrote: “Yes, but I don’t know how to cut it’.

Last week, Warner shared a video from his IPL stint last season, where he can be seen swinging his bat like a warrior during a shoot for a commercial. He immediately breaks into laughter once the director says cut. The swinging of the bat like this is a trademark celebration style of the Indian all-rounder.

Warner asked his fans to tell him whether he came close to Jadeja or not.

Warner captioned the post as: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.

Jadeja also reacted to Warner’s video on Instagram. Not only Jadeja but India captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha too reacted to Warner’s sword-wielding celebration using the bat.

While Kohli and Saha reacted with emoticons, Jadeja, said: “Hahahaah almost there David.”

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but COVID-19 has scrapped all those plans.