e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja shares sword wielding video, Vaughan comes up with cheeky reply - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja shares sword wielding video, Vaughan comes up with cheeky reply - WATCH

Jadeja breaks out a sword-wielding celebration with the bat, which has become quite famous among the masses.

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ravindra Jadeja.
File image of Ravindra Jadeja.(Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram)
         

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the premier all-rounders of the world and has played a pivotal in India’s success during recent times. Jadeja also has a unique form of celebration after he completes a milestone while batting. Jadeja breaks out a sword-wielding celebration with the bat, which has become quite famous among the masses. Australian batsman David Warner also posted a video from last year where he is seen trying his hand at the celebration.

Now, Jadeja has posted a video of himself where he imitating his celebration but this time not with a bat. He is wielding a real sword in a video recorded at his house. He posted the video on Twitter.

Also read: I was treated like Chris Gayle in India after 2016 WT20 win: Brathwaite

The video elicited a response from former England captain Michael Vaughan. In reply to Jadeja’s video, the former batsman wrote: “Your grass needs a mow, rockstar.” In reply. Jadeja wrote: “Yes, but I don’t know how to cut it’.

Hindustantimes

Last week, Warner shared a video from his IPL stint last season, where he can be seen swinging his bat like a warrior during a shoot for a commercial. He immediately breaks into laughter once the director says cut. The swinging of the bat like this is a trademark celebration style of the Indian all-rounder. 

Warner asked his fans to tell him whether he came close to Jadeja or not.

Warner captioned the post as: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.

Also read: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

Jadeja also reacted to Warner’s video on Instagram. Not only Jadeja but India captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha too reacted to Warner’s sword-wielding celebration using the bat.

While Kohli and Saha reacted with emoticons, Jadeja, said: “Hahahaah almost there David.”

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but COVID-19 has scrapped all those plans.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Covid-19: Virus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk
Covid-19: Virus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news