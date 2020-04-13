Is it even going to happen? Dale Steyn unsure about T20 World Cup

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:22 IST

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has indicated that he was unsure whether the Men’s T20 World Cup will be taking place this year or not amid the coronavirus pandemic. Steyn was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan ended up asking his thoughts on the upcoming tournament in Australia.

To this question, the Proteas pacer replied: “Is it even gonna happen?”

Earlier, an ICC source had confirmed to ANI that as of now no board member has asked for a change in the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Nothing has changed since the board meeting release and no member is asking for a date change as of now,” the source told ANI.

The ICC Board had met on March 27 via teleconference to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the sport globally. The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of several competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, the ICC on March 17 had said that the T20 World Cup 2020 will “go ahead as scheduled” despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

“In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so,” ICC had said in a statement.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October - 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled,” the statement added.