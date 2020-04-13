e-paper
'He has the potential to beat even Virat Kohli: Ramiz Raja on young Pakistan batsman

‘He has the potential to beat even Virat Kohli: Ramiz Raja on young Pakistan batsman

The former Pakistan captain believes the young man needs to free his mind and play with the motive to win matches and in the process, he will be able to surpass even Kohli.

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ramiz Raja (L), Virat Kohli (R)
Ramiz Raja (L), Virat Kohli (R)(HT Collage)
         

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes Babar Azam has the potential to beat Virat Kohli if he keeps improving his game and think about scoring runs and winning games for his side. Ramiz also advised Babar to free up his mind and think positively at all times.

“He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up [his mind] and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time,” Ramiz was as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“For Babar Azam, [the] sky is the limit. Until and unless he gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential,” he further added.

Babar Azam, has in the past, said that he wants to achieve the “legend” status that Virat Kohli has acquired. However, he also added that he has to work a lot on his game if he had to get anywhere close to the Indian captain.

Babar Azam on comparison with Virat Kohli

“Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually I also want to get where he is today,” Azam had said in the past.

“The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches,” he added.

“I don’t feel any pressure if anyone compares me with Kohli or (Steve) Smith. I am now more focused on my batting and I spend hours watching videos of my innings. I catch my mistakes and then I try to ensure I don’t commit them again the next time,” he said.

