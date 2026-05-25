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‘This IPL, the skills are coming back’: Australia coach happy with Cameron Green’s stint with Kolkata Knight Riders

In the second half of the league phase, Cameron Green came good with both bat and ball to impress Andrew McDonald not a little.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 04:00 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Australia coach Andrew McDonald is pleased with all-rounder Cameron Green's performance in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cameron Green shone just in time to win back KKR fans.(Hindustan Times)

Green, purchased for 25.2 crore (USD 2.8m), didn't bowl in the first few matches, which brought him a lot of criticism from Kolkata Knight Riders' team management as well as fans.

Incidentally, he didn't do well with the bat either in those matches. However, in the second half of the league phase, Green came to the party and contributed with both bat and ball. His total output was 322 runs with the bat at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 145.70, and 7 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 10.64.

Also Read: The most purposeless match of IPL 2026: an anti-climactic KKR-DC end to the league phase

McDonald also spoke of how he intends to use Green. In regard to the 50-overs World Cup next year in South Africa and Zimbabwe, he needs more clarity as to where Green plays. "It's really where we position him and what role we want him to play, because I think he's got the ability to really play high up the order and low," said McDonald.

"He does have some power, we saw in that Top End series last year against South Africa, his ability to finish off that innings in the absence of Glenn Maxwell. So we had that conversation.

"We keep these things open – experiment is not the right word – but we'll look at different ways to play in the journey to the 2027 World Cup and where he fits exactly in that," he added.

 
cameron green andrew mcdonald odi series indian premier league kolkata knight riders
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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