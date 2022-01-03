'This is called man management': Ex-Pak skipper hails 'superb' Dravid for backing Kohli amid Chetan Sharma's statement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Monday hailed India head coach Rahul Dravid for his superb "man management" after he backed India Test captain Virat Kohli for his phenomenal work ethic amid the outside noise. Butt's statement came amid his criticism for BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification of Kohli's controversial presser on his white-ball captaincy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who said whom about what and who didn't on India's white-ball captaincy has created quite a storm in Indian cricket after Kohli's press conference last month in Mumbai. With the outside noise has kept growing amid veterans throwing their opinions and Chetan Sharma clarifying his side of the story on behalf of the selection committee and the BCCI, one could only assume the immense pressure on Kohli, who is also going through a lean patch. However, Dravid on Sunday revealed that nothing had managed to distract Kohli's preparation for the Test series as a player or as a captain.

"I know there's been a lot of noise on other issues a little bit, outside of the group, even leading into this Test match, but honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it's not been very difficult because, to be honest, it's been led by the skipper himself," Dravid said on the eve of the second Test against South Africa. "I think Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the last sort of 20 days that we've been here - the way he's trained, the way he's practiced, the way he's connected with the group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow LIVE Blog: India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

Hailing Dravid's statement, Butt admitted that the veteran has been doing a superb job by keeping his team together amid the controversy. He was also left impressed with Dravid not involving himself in the discussion on the white-ball captaincy row, saying that this is the type of person who you want around a team.

"This is called man management. This is their real work as a coach or as a manager, what Dravid did yesterday. And despite what is going around, he hailed Kohli and backed him to score big as well. I enjoyed that. He is doing a superb job. So he got his team together. He did not join the discussion involving the chief selector or the chairman on whatever misunderstanding that might have happened. This is the type of person you want around your team," he said on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Saturday, Butt had slammed Chetan for his "unnecessary, uncalled for" statement on Kohli's press conference, urging him to let go of the discussion especially when the team has just won a Test match which is part of a crucial overseas series.

“There was absolutely no need for him to bring this topic up once again because the team is playing, they won a match and is now looking to win the series. And the same guy you talked about is actually the captain of the team and the person he had a word with his presently recovering from Covid (Sourav Ganguly),” he said.

“Miscommunications happen all the time, it is not such a big deal. And when the team is winning and is in rhythm, these talks are unnecessary and to to bring it back again. If someone did ask you that question, you should have moved on. And then there was a whole new separate topic that was brought up giving a different direction and from a relevant person. Totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage. The discussion was over, let it go please, the team has just won a Test match,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}