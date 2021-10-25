'This is going to be an issue': Aakash Chopra says India player ‘not looking effective anymore’ following Pakistan loss

India conceded a crushing 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side broke a five-game winless streak against India in the tournament's history, while also registering its first-ever victory against India in an ICC World Cup event.

After restricting India to 151/8, Pakistan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare as Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) left the Indian bowlers reeling throughout the run-chase.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra, on his official YouTube account, pointed out that the Indian bowling attack never looked to threaten Pakistan openers in the game. He also singled out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying that the bowler has "never looked the same" since his comeback from the injury earlier this year.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not looking the same bowler. He has had his struggles with injury, but whenever he has played this year (in IPL, Sri Lanka series, and the warm-up games), he never looked the same. Bhuvneshwar has lost his pace and cannot get the ball to swing as much. He's not looking effective anymore," Chopra said.

"It never felt like a wicket is around the corner when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling. Earlier, he was able to move the ball sideways and induce false shots. It isn't happening anymore.

"Even with his slower deliveries and wide yorkers, it seems he is only trying to control the flow of runs. So, this is going to be an issue," the former Indian opener further added.

Chopra also listed India's top-heavy batting order as one of the primary reasons behind the loss, while adding that Hardik Pandya's form, in particular, is a concern for the team management.

Team India will return to action in the T20 World Cup on October 31 when the side takes on New Zealand in Dubai.

