'This is poor and shameful': Gavaskar faces backlash for 'pretty ordinary record, not greatest spinner' comment on Warne

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Australia cricket legend Shane Warne did not go down well with fans on Twitter who lashed out at the batting maestro for commenting on his record against India on the day of his death. Warne, aged 52, on Friday died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

While expressing his shock at the demise of the former Aussie cricketer, Gavaskar was asked to compare Warne and rate him among the greatest spinners to have embraced the sport, however he refused to put his name on that list and instead opined that Indian spinners and Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan had better record than Warne.

“No, I wouldn’t say that no. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne," he told India Today.

“Look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer. Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book,” added Gavaskar.

Very poor commentary by Sunil Gavaskar..... He refused to call Shane Warne the greatest spinner ever because his number in India and against Indian batsman is not good.... So shameful.#Disgraceful — Sadaf Shamim (@imSadafShamim) March 5, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar refuses to call Shane Warne the greatest spinner ever because he didn't take enough wicket in India and Indian Batsman.

Can he say same about Sachin who didn't have great numbers against say Glenn McGrath?

He should've said 'Not today' — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) March 4, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar, the most overrated cricketer. He must feel this pain and so he utter this insensitivity in his speeches. He is rated way above his pay grade due to paid media. He is no great & people will always remember him for being a selfish person. Shane Warne was great pic.twitter.com/dDxN8Mdsde — 𝙰 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚜𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚗 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚔 (@ankit_kashyap7) March 5, 2022

Dear Sunil Gavaskar sir,



Late Shane Warne had Glen McGrath, Damien Fleming, Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee with more than 1000 test wickets in his team and yet he had 708 test wickets.if you are saying he is not the best spinner ever played then you are smoking something really bad. — siddharth barjatya (@sidbarjatya) March 5, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar on national television talking about Warne's poor bowling record in India and also insinuating that his heart couldn't keep up with his lifestyle.



How is it possible to be so bereft of class and basic humanness? — Shubi Arun (@loudspeaker19) March 4, 2022

It's ok for Sunil Gavaskar not acknowledging Warne as the greatest spinner but suggesting that his heart couldn't take his king style lifestyle and he died was unnecessary, distasteful, and heartless thing to say while cricketing world mourns Shane Warne's death. #ShaneWarneRIP — Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 (@iRajeeshNair) March 5, 2022

Shane Warne, you were a legend, not because of the bowler you were, but because of the character you were. And Sunil Gavaskar, shame on you for not understanding this and consistently bombing people with his bowling stats. #CricketAustralia #ShaneWarne #Gavaskar #RIPShaneWarne — Seekh Kebab (@3nplus1problem) March 5, 2022

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui and despite the frantic attempts by his four friends to revive him, they failed and was eventually pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Plans were being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne in Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral.

Hundreds of fans offered flowers at Warne's statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground after Australia woke up to the shocking news.

